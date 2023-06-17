PM Shehbaz Sharif initiates efforts to revive IMF loan program

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has once again initiated efforts to revive the loan program from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the sources, the Prime Minister has become active again to save the IMF program.

Sources reported that the PM held extensive consultations with treasury officials. After the consultations, it was decided that the government will address all objections from the IMF before the approval of the federal budget 2023-24.

The Prime Minister has issued special instructions to make every possible effort to resolve IMF’s objections and ensure that the budget includes no unauthorized objections from the IMF for the ninth review.

Sources further state that in case of resolving the IMF’s objections, Pakistan will receive a tranche of $1.2 billion.