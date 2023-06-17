33.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Advertisement -

PM Shehbaz Sharif initiates efforts to revive IMF loan program

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has once again initiated efforts to revive the loan program from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the sources, the Prime Minister has become active again to save the IMF program.

Sources reported that the PM held extensive consultations with treasury officials. After the consultations, it was decided that the government will address all objections from the IMF before the approval of the federal budget 2023-24.

READ: Pakistan-IMF talks have neither failed nor concluded: Ishaq Dar

The Prime Minister has issued special instructions to make every possible effort to resolve IMF’s objections and ensure that the budget includes no unauthorized objections from the IMF for the ninth review.

Sources further state that in case of resolving the IMF’s objections, Pakistan will receive a tranche of $1.2 billion.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Will general elections be held in October in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.