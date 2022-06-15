PM Shehbaz Sharif invites Chinese firms to invest in Pakistan

PESHAWAR: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has invited Chinese companies to invest in Pakistan, emphasising on sharing of expertise between the two countries, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

He expressed these remarks during a visit to the Rashakai Special Economic Zone (SEZ). It is a flagship project under the industrial cooperation of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) framework.

Speaking on the occasion, the prime minister reiterated that the government was committed to completing Special Economic Zones (SEZs) at the earliest to ensure development and prosperity in the country.

PM Shehbaz further said that focusing on establishing SEZs across the country would boost industrialization, and exports and generate employment. “The solution to Pakistan’s economic problems was massive industrialization and diversifying the export base,” he added.

He said China had switched to high-tech industrial projects and invited the Chinese companies to invest in Pakistan. “The Chinese expertise in technology and the cheap Pakistani labour could act in a balance to benefit both sides,” he added.

He emphasized on sharing of expertise between the two countries and the need to further augment development by exploring areas in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa and other parts of Pakistan.

The premier also directed the authorities to follow the timelines of the projects related to SEZs and announced holding a virtual meeting in the future to sort out ways for improvement.

PM Shehbaz concluded by saying that it was important to focus on the establishment of SEZs to make them the model of development.

It is pertinent to mention here that the former prime minister Imran Khan last year had inaugurated the Rashakai Special Economic Zone (RSEZ) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), which is the first project of “industrial cooperation” under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

