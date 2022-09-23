PM Shehbaz Sharif, Joe Biden had a brief interaction in NY, says Khar

NEW YORK: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif had a brief “interaction” with President Joe Biden at a reception the US leader hosted on Wednesday evening for the world leaders gathered in New York for the 77th session of UN General Assembly, said Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Hina Rabbani Khar.

Responding reporters’ question at UN Headquarters in New York, she described the conversation as “constructive and forward-looking.”

The Pakistan-US relationship, the state minister added, was starting at a “solid footing and we don’t want to rush it.”

Hina Rabbani Khar said there was lot of sympathy and goodwill among world leaders for the flood-devastated Pakistan and now that must be converted into something concrete for the country to recover from the disaster, and build back better.

“We have fully briefed the international community about the extent of damage wrought by the climate-induced floods”, the minister added.

Earlier, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has vowed to do everything possible to mobilize international support and assistance for the flood affected people in Pakistan.

He was talking to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during a meeting on the sidelines of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

