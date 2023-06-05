34.9 C
PM Shehbaz Sharif lambasts PTI chief for ‘misleading’ public

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday lambasted the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman said that, PTI chief is misleading the public by providing false information during interviews to international media outlets, ARY News reported.

According to the details, PM Shehbaz Sharif expressed his views on social media platform Twitter, stating that the Chairman of PTI is misleading the public by providing false information.

Adding that PTI chief interviews have presented distorted explanations regarding human rights violations and the right to protest.

In his tweet, the PM said that the purpose of providing interviews to international media outlets is to exert pressure on opinion makers outside the country.

PM Shehbaz Sharif stated that he wants to make it clear that his party strongly condemns the attack on the state that took place on May 9. He said that the events of May 9 included condemnable intentions and objectives. No country in the world tolerates efforts to undermine its security.

The Prime Minister said that Pakistan is committed to upholding constitutional and international responsibilities regarding human rights. I assure you that criminals will be dealt with according to the law. Every issue will be addressed in an appropriate manner under the law, and I guarantee that there will be no violation of rights.

