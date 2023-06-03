31.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Advertisement -

PM Shehbaz Sharif lands in Ankara to attend Erdogan’s inauguration

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reached Ankara on a two-day official visit to Turkiye to attend the inauguration of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, ARY News reported on Saturday.

On his arrival at the Ankara Airport, the prime minister was received by senior officers of the Turkish foreign ministry and Pakistan’s ambassador in Turkiye.

The premier is visiting Turkiye on the invitation of Turkish President Erdogan who stood victorious in the second round of elections held on May 28.

PM Shehbaz Sharif is accompanied by a delegation comprising Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi.

During the visit, the prime minister will also interact with the Turkish investors and the business community.

Taking to Twitter today, the premier said he will convey the warmest greetings to Recep Tayyip Erdogan on behalf of the government and the people of Pakistan on his re-election.

He said the fraternal ties between Pakistan and Turkiye are set to deepen further in line with our shared resolve and common destiny.

Shehbaz Sharif said the upcoming 7th Meeting of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council in Islamabad will provide the right avenue to take the momentum of our strategic partnership forward.

“We have yet to unlock the potential of our multifaceted relationship and efforts are being made in that direction,” he added.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Keeping in view the current delay, Can Pakistan move forward without IMF?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.