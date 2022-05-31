PM Shehbaz lands in Turkey on three-day official visit

ANKARA: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has arrived in the Turkey’s capital for a three-day official visit, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, the prime minister was received by Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar and senior government and diplomatic personnel at the Ankara Esenboga Airport. A smartly turned-out contingent of the Turkish Army presented a salute to the prime minister.

PM Shehbaz was accompanied by Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister for Investment Board Chaudhry Salik Hussain, and PM’s special assistants Tariq Fatemi and Fahad Hussain.

During his visit, the prime minister will meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, which will be followed by the delegation-level talks.

Besides discussing the Pakistan-Turkey bilateral relations, the two leaders will also exchange views on regional and international issues. They will also address a joint press stakeout after the meetings.

The prime minister will have extensive interaction with leading Turkish businessmen and potential investors from diverse sectors.

He will also attend a Pakistan-Turkey Business Council Forum, hosted in collaboration with DEIK (Turkish Foreign Economic Relations Board).

The business delegation from Pakistan comprising representatives of leading companies across various sectors will also participate in the business engagements.

Comments