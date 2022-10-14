PM Shehbaz Sharif lauds China for helping Pakistan in tough times

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said China has always stood by Pakistan in difficult times and extended support both at the internal and external fronts for Islamabad.

He was talking to a delegation of China National Nuclear Corporation Overseas headed by its President Zhang Guoliang, reported Radio Pakistan.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said China has helped Pakistan a lot to cope with the disaster caused by recent floods and to rehabilitate the flood victims.

He said Pakistan-China friendship is unparalleled. The delegation also discussed the issues related to the mutual interest.

On the occasion, the Chinese delegation presented a cheque of 5.8 million yuan for the rehabilitation of flood-affected people.

On October 1, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong asserted that China so far pledged over $90 million in assistance to Pakistan after the devastating floods triggered by heavy monsoon rains.

In a videotaped address released on Twitter, the Chinese ambassador reaffirmed his government’s continued support to Islamabad to help flood-affected people.

