PM Shehbaz Sharif lauds President Xi’s support to Pakistan

TOP NEWS

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has expressed the determination to make the second phase of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a resounding success.

In a tweet, PM Shehbaz SHarif expressed his gratitude to Chinese President Xi Jinping for his powerful message of support and solidarity with Pakistan on the occasion of the completion of the Decade of CPEC.

The premier said President Xi’s emphasis on building CPEC into an exemplary project of high-quality Belt and Road Cooperation reflects his commitment to the well-being of the people of Pakistan. He said we will never be able to thank President Xi Jinping enough for his singular contribution to taking the China-Pakistan Strategic Cooperative Partnership to new heights.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said the CPEC indeed has achieved many milestones over the course of last ten years in the fields of high-quality infrastructure, energy and socio-economic growth.

As the flagship project of BRI, CPEC matured into a story of transformation under the leadership of Mian Nawaz Sharif. He said Pakistan is ready to share this story with its friends and partners around the world.

