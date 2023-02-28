PM Shehbaz Sharif launches ‘School on Wheels’ project

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday inaugurated schools on wheel project aimed at providing education to the children especially in the rural areas at their doorsteps.

Addressing the launch ceremony, the prime minister termed children the ‘future builders of the nation’ and said the government would provide maximum educational facilities to them.

The premier said that schools on wheel step would increase the literacy rate in the country, particularly in the rural areas.

In the first phase, the mobile schools consisting of eight buses will provide primary-level education to the children of Islamabad and adjoining areas, he added.

The buses have been equipped with computers, desks, whiteboards, and LCDs, to create an effective teaching and learning environment.

Shehbaz Sharif said the government would increase the number of buses and expand the project to the rest of the country and Azad Kashmir.

He expressed satisfaction that the project would mainstream the children in rural areas who faced the unavailability of modern educational facilities.

The prime minister on the occasion interacted with the schoolchildren and encouraged them to take interest in learning.

Earlier, the prime minister launched the countrywide Spring plantation campaign by planting a sapling

He urged civil society and the general public to participate in the plantation drive to save future generations.

