PM Shehbaz Sharif likely to visit Saudi Arabia this week

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is expected to travel to Saudi Arabia on a three-day official visit this week, citing sources ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Sources privy to the development told ARY News that the prime minister will leave for Saudi Arabia on April 28 (Sunday), his second visit to the Kingdom since assuming the top office.

Sharif last traveled to Saudi Arabia during his second term as PM at the start of the ongoing month.

وزیراعظم کے دورے کے بعد سعودی ولی عہد محمد بن سلمان کا دورہ پاکستان بھی متوقع#ARYNews pic.twitter.com/ucEJihYHAL — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) April 23, 2024

During his visit, Prime Minister Sharif met with Crown Prince and Prime Minister of KSA Mohammed Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and discussed further fortifying of the fraternal relations between the two brotherly nations and exploring avenues for enhanced collaboration across various sectors.

The prime minister had also performed Umrah and offered Nawafil inside Ka’aba as he was granted access inside ‘Baitullah’, as a special gesture.

Sources said that the premier, during his upcoming visit, will hold meetings with Saudi crown prince and other officials.

After PM Shehbaz Sharif’s visit, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will also travel to Pakistan, they say.

The visit’s news come days after the Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud visited Pakistan to discuss investment projects.

During his visit, PM Shehbaz expressed his deep appreciation for the leadership of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and conveyed his sincerest wishes to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques His Majesty King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud and His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud.

The prime minister informed the delegation about the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and its initiatives to promote investment in Pakistan. He also highlighted the key role of Chief of the Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir and the cooperation of all institutions for the promotion of investment in the country through SIFC.

The Saudi Foreign Minister expressed gratitude for the warm welcome accorded to his delegation and highlighted that Saudi Arabia attached high importance to its strong and close ties with Pakistan. The Foreign Minister also conveyed the Kingdom’s commitment to an enhanced strategic and economic partnership with Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Sharif recently announced that he would personally monitor the Saudi investment projects.