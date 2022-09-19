PM Shehbaz Sharif meets King Charles III

LONDON: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif met King Charles-III in London during the reception hosted by the King for the visiting dignitaries.

Extending condolences over the passing of his mother Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, PM Shehbaz Sharif observed that the late monarch was a source of inspiration and strength for generations of Commonwealth citizens.

The premier recalled that the people of Pakistan had fond memories of Her Majesty’s two visits to the country. The bond of affection between the Royal family and the Pakistani nation had only strengthened with time.

On behalf of the people and government of Pakistan, PM Shehbaz Sharif conveyed their best wishes to His Majesty on his accession to the throne and expressed the hope that he would carry on his mother’s legacy in further strengthening friendship among Commonwealth nations.

The people of Pakistan held His Majesty in high esteem and looked forward to welcoming him to Pakistan at the earliest opportunity.

PM Shehbaz Sharif also thanked the British monarch for the Royal family’s expression of sympathy and support in the wake of the unprecedented floods. The appeal for help and the response from both the British government and the public was deeply appreciated in Pakistan.

