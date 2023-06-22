PM Shehbaz Sharif meets Saudi crown prince in Paris

33.9 C
PARIS: During a leadership summit in Paris, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had a significant meeting with Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The meeting took place during a leadership summit focused on new international financial agreements where the Prime Minister conveyed his sincere wishes for the well-being of Saudi ruler King Salman bin Abdulaziz.

During the meeting, Prince Mohammed bin Salman expressed his appreciation for the government and people of Pakistan, emphasizing the strong bond of friendship between the two nations.

The discussions revolved around various aspects of mutual interest, and both leaders exchanged thoughts on areas that hold promise for further cooperation and expressed their commitment to enhancing bilateral cooperation and expanding collaborative efforts.

The meeting laid the groundwork for strengthening the existing ties and exploring new avenues of partnership.

The Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Crown Prince affirmed their shared vision and resolved to work together for the promotion of peace, stability, and progress in the region.

