PM Shehbaz Sharif meets secretary-general Arab League

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting with Secretary General of Arab League Ahmed Aboul Gheit on the sidelines of the Climate Implementation Summit in Sharm Al Sheikh.

They discussed issues of bilateral and mutual interest and agreed on strong cooperation to prevent the devastating effects of climate change.

PM Shehbaz appreciated the Arab League Charter and Secretary General’s determination to achieve it.

Earlier, on arrival at Sharm El-Sheikh International Convention Center, Egyptian President Abdel Fatah El-Sisi and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is in Egypt to participate in the “Sharm El-Sheikh Climate Implementation Summit” today (Monday).

PM Shehbaz will also participate in other high-level events as a speaker, including the UN Secretary General’s roundtable to launch ‘Early Warning Systems for Executive Action Plan’, and the ‘Middle East Green Initiative Summit’, today, being hosted by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.

At the invitation of Egyptian Presidency of COP-27, the Prime Minister will co-chair, along with his Norwegian counterpart, a high-level roundtable discussion on “Climate Change and the sustainability of vulnerable communities”, tomorrow.

He is also scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with several world leaders on the margins of the summit.

