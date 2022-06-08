PM Shehbaz Sharif meets Shujaat Hussain to inquire after his health

LAHORE: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday visited the house of the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) chief, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, in Lahore, ARY News reported.

PM Shehbaz Sharif inquired about the health of PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain. He prayed for quick recovery of the political leader.

During the meeting, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain forwarded his recommendations for the upcoming fiscal year of 2022-23. Chaudhry sahab’s recommendations are people-friendly, and will definitely make them part of the budget, PM Shehbaz Sharif was quoted as saying.

During the meeting, federal minister Khawaja Saad Rafique, Malik Ahmed Khan, PML-Q leaders, Chaudhry Shafi Hussain and others were also present.

Meanwhile, the coalition government has decided to allocate Rs800 billion for the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) in the next fiscal year.

Sources have told ARY News that the development budget of Rs800 billion has been proposed for the next financial year, out of which Rs538 billion will be allocated for federal ministries and departments.

According to sources, it has been proposed to allocate Rs 121 billion to the National Highway Authority (NHA), while Rs96 billion has been proposed for water resources. It has been proposed to allocate Rs60 billion to Cabinet Division for development works.

