PM Shehbaz Sharif meets US President, lauds flood relief efforts

NEW YORK: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with United States (US) President Joe Biden at the reception of world leaders participating in 77th session of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, the prime minister lauded the flood relief efforts by the US and the continuous COVID-19 vaccine assistance and collaboration between the two countries.

Meanwhile, US president Joe Biden expressed his determination to continue helping Pakistan in the difficult humanitarian situation. He also expressed regret over the deaths due to the climate-induced catastrophic floods.

Read More: PM Shehbaz Sharif says Pakistan in talks with Russia for gas supplies, wheat import

PM Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to address the UNGA session today around 12pm (US local time), with his speech focusing on climate-induced catastrophic floods in the country.

According to a statement, the Prime Minister will highlight the massive devastation left behind by the deadly climate-induced floods, and appeal for international help to deal with the catastrophe.

During the UNGA session, PM Shehbaz Sharif will outline concrete proposals for collectively tackling the existential threat posed by climate change.

It is pertinent to mention here that heavy rains and subsequent floods have affected 33 million Pakistanis, inflicted billions of dollars in damage, and killed over 1,500 people – creating concern that Pakistan will not meet its debts.

Meanwhile, the Financial Times – citing a UN policy memo – reported that Pakistan should suspend international debt repayments and restructure loans with creditors after recent floods added to the country’s financial crisis.

The newspaper said the memorandum, which the UN Development Programme will share with Pakistan’s government this week, states that the country’s creditors should consider debt relief so that policymakers can prioritise financing its disaster response over a loan repayment.

Comments