Govt committed making life more affordable for people: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif expressed commitment to continue collaborating with global partners with an emphasis on inclusive growth, education, healthcare, and environmental sustainability.

In his message on the eve of the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty, PM Shehbaz said that eradicating poverty is not just a moral duty but a fundamental cornerstone for achieving sustainable development and ensuring peace and prosperity for all.

The prime minister said that the government remains committed to making life more affordable for its people in the face of global challenges including inflation and economic uncertainty.

He said that government’s targeted efforts aim at empowering communities, especially women and children, and giving them the tools they need to build a better future.

He said that government’s initiatives such as the PM Youth Business, Agriculture Loans, Digi-Skills – free IT trainings and the Pakistan Education Endowment Fund are transforming lives by providing financial assistance and technical support to millions of families.

PM Shehbaz said that poverty eradication is also at the forefront of the seventeen Sustainable Development Goals which Pakistan remains fully committed to achieving.

He reaffirmed unwavering commitment to eradication of poverty and invite all sectors build a more prosperous, equitable, and inclusive society.