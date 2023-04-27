PM Shehbaz Sharif mulls vote of confidence from NA

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Secretariat has been ‘directed’ to prepare supplementary agenda as Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif is considering seeking a vote of confidence from the lower house of the Parliament, ARY News reported on Thursday, quoting sources.

The coalition partners of the incumbent government have proposed PM Shehbaz Sharif to seek vote of confidence from NA amid the Supreme Court’s deadline regarding general elections in Punjab.

All the treasury benches members have been directed to ensure their attendance in today’s NA session. The decision to take vote of confidence will be taken after SC’s verdict in the election delay case.

It may be noted that a three-member SC bench hearing the election delay case gave observation of a lack of majority with PM Shehbaz Sharif.

Earlier on Wednesday, Minister of Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif claimed that he was unaware of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s vote of confidence.

Talking to journalists, the defence minister said that he is not aware of whether PM Shehbaz Sharif has decided to take vote of confidence from National Assembly (NA) or not.

Meanwhile, Khawaja Asif said that the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) will protect the parliament boundaries at any cost and will not allow any interference.

