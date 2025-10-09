PM Shehbaz emphasises best possible deals in state-owned enterprises' privatisation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday directed the relevant authorities to secure the best possible deals in the privatisation of state-owned enterprises (SOEs), cautioning against any delays or bureaucratic hurdles in the process.

Chairing a review meeting on the privatisation of SOEs, the prime minister emphasized that the process must prioritize the national interest and be executed with efficiency and transparency.

He instructed officials to engage internationally reputed experts and called for the formulation of a comprehensive strategy to urgently enhance the operational capacity of SOEs.

Warning against any institutional and administrative delays or red tape in the privatization process, Prime Minister Shehbaz said that he would personally monitor the privatisation process, with regular meetings to be held to review its progress.

At the meeting, the Prime Minister was briefed on the progress of privatizing 15 out of 24 SOEs.

He directed that the privatisation of loss-making and inefficient enterprises—those placing a financial burden on the national exchequer—be expedited while avoiding unnecessary institutional or administrative complexities.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers Ahad Khan Cheema and Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, Minister of State for Finance Bilal Azhar Kiyani, and other senior government officials.

