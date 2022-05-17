PM Shehbaz Sharif orders foolproof security for Chinese nationals

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed authorities concerned to ensure the security of Chinese nationals in Pakistan, ARY News reported.

The prime minister issued these directives while presiding over a high-level security meeting in Islamabad. The meeting was briefed on the security of the Chinese nationals in the country.

The premier directed the interior ministry and other law enforcement departments to take measures to improve the law and order situation in the country immediately.

“Attempts to damage the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) are not acceptable at all,” the prime minister said in the meeting.

The meeting was attended by chief secretaries, high-level security officials, officers of the Interior Ministry and the CPEC Authority.

On Monday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a telephonic conversation with his Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang and discussed bilateral relations between the two countries.

During the telephone conversation between Shehbaz Sharif and Li Keqiang, the two also discussed the overall situation in the region.

According to a handout issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, the talks between the two leaders were marked by traditional warmth and cordiality, which is the hallmark of the Pakistan-China relationship.

PM Shehbaz also conveyed his condolences to Premier Li over the murder of Chinese citizens in a terrorist attack in Karachi. The prime minister strongly condemned the terrorist attack and reaffirmed Pakistan’s firm resolve to hold a thorough investigation, apprehend the perpetrators of this criminal act and bring them to justice in accordance with our laws.

Shehbaz Sharif thanked China for its firm support to Pakistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and national development and reaffirmed his government’s unwavering support to China on all issues of its core interest.

It is pertinent to mention here that four people including three Chinese nationals were killed in an explosion near Confucius Institute at University of Karachi on April 26.

