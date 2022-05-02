PM Shehbaz Sharif orders free medical treatment to patients at PKLI

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed authorities concerned to bring facilities at Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) as per international standards, ARY News reported on Monday.

The prime minister issued directives while chairing a review meeting of facilities being provided at Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute, Lahore.

On this occasion, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was given a detailed briefing on administrative matters of PKLI.

The PM was told that last year 290 kidney transplants and 190 liver transplants were done out of which only a 17percent of these patients received free treatment. He was also apprised about progress on Nursing project.

Speaking on the occasion, the prime minister expressed dismay over existing facilities being provided to the patients in PKLI termed the services unsatisfactory. He also directed to provide free treatment to 50pc of the poor patients at PKLI.

On reaching Lahore after his visits to Saudi Arabia & UAE, PM Shehbaz Sharif presided over a meeting on administrative affairs of Pakistan Kidney & Liver Institute. He directed for preparation of a plan for financial autonomy & providing free medical facility to 50% poor patients pic.twitter.com/VMWuLZYzRm — Prime Minister’s Office (@PakPMO) May 2, 2022

The prime minister Shehbaz Sharif directed Chief Secretary Punjab to present a strategy within three days to make the Institute financially autonomous.

The purpose of PKLI was to provide free transplant facilities to the poor and needy people so that they do not have to go to other countries for treatment at a hefty cost, the PM noted.

He also lamented the negligence in the completion of the PKLI project. PM Sharif further directed to complete the project of Nursing University at the earliest.

The meeting was attended by Khawaja Salman Rafique, Khawaja Imran Nazir, Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal, Punjab Health Secretary and other officials of PKLI.

Comments