PM Shehbaz Sharif orders inquiry into PHF matters

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday directed Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to investigate the irregularities of the elections of Pakistan’s Hockey Federation and other matters, ARY News reported.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has taken notice of irregularities in various matters, including the elections of the Pakistan Hockey Federation. He has directed for a thorough investigation into these matters and has also instructed for a reference to be sent to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Last month, on July 19, a special committee chaired by Khawaja Asif convened to discuss the PHF matters. Following the meeting, recommendations were formulated to address the irregularities and were subsequently forwarded to the Prime Minister.

In light of these recommendations, the Prime Minister has ordered transparent conduct of the PHF elections, ensuring a fair process. He has also directed a comprehensive review of the Hockey Clubs and the Electoral College.

The Pakistan Sports Board will implement the Prime Minister’s directives.

It is evident that the state of national sport hockey is dire, and recently, the performance of the Pakistan team in the Asian Champions Trophy held in India was notably inadequate. The team was eliminated from the event in the initial rounds itself.

In this aforementioned event, Pakistan secured a sole victory in the match against China, while facing defeats against Malaysia and India and managing draws against Japan and Korea.