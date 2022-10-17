PM Shehbaz Sharif orders rapid dewatering of flood-hit areas

KHUZDAR: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed urgent steps for the discharge of water from the flood-hit areas to prevent outbreak of water-borne diseases, ARY News reported.

The prime minister issued the instructions during his visit to the flood-hit areas of Sohbatpur as he arrived in district Khuzdar on a day-long visit to review the arrangements for relief and rehabilitation.

PM Shehbaz Sharif proposed taking onboard the water engineers and hydrologists to recommend suggestions in line with the post-flood studies.

He feared that epidemics and communicable diseases could become a big challenge if the water took months to recede. He directed to ensure availability of drinking water among the flood-affected people.

For next crop season, PM Shehbaz Sharif said, arrangements for distribution of seeds to locals were in progress.

He mentioned that Rs5 billion had been disbursed among the flood victims of Balochistan under the Benazir Income Support Programme, as each household was given Rs 25,000 to meet their needs.

The prime minister said to facilitate the flood-struck population, the government had exempt charging of 300 units in electricity bills during August and September.

He also interacted with patients at medical camp set up for flood victims and inquired the staff about the availability of medicine including the anti-malaria vaccine.

The prime minister mingled with the students at a makeshift school and assured them that the government would construct a model school for them in two months equipped with modern facilities.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Balochistan briefed the prime minister about the ongoing relief and rehabilitation activities carried out in the flood-hit areas of the province.

He said heavy machinery was at work in five districts of Balochistan to rebuild infrastructure and clear pathways damaged by floods. It was told that regular sprays were being carried out to contain any possibility of epidemics in the flood-affected areas.

Earlier, Shehbaz Sharif took an aerial view of the inundated areas of Balochistan and Sindh.

