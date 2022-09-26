Monday, September 26, 2022
PM Shehbaz Sharif says presented Pakistan as credible partner at UN, SCO

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif says he and his team, during meetings with a wide array of global leaders during Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the UN General Assembly sessions, made an effort to present Pakistan as a credible partner of the international community.

In a tweet, he said presenting Pakistan’s case at both the international forums was the result of excellent team work.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said the damage inflicted on our foreign policy needed a healing touch.

He particularly appreciated Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman for their hard work and assistance.

Earlier, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif had said that United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had assured that they would be soon arranging a donors’ conference for the rehabilitation of the flood-affected people of Pakistan.

PM Shehbaz Sharif was chairing a meeting via video link to review relief and rehabilitation activities in the flood-hit areas of the country.

