PM says ‘security, protection of Pakistanis in Sudan top priority’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday said the security and protection of Pakistanis in Sudan was a top priority of the government.

In a statement, he said the government was closely watching the situation in Sudan and consistently monitoring the steps taken for the protection and security of Pakistani citizens.

Pakistan’s embassy in Sudan was in constant touch with the 1500 Pakistanis living in Sudan and was providing them with all possible facilities. The embassy in Sudan had formed a WhatsApp group to remain in touch with Pakistanis who were advised to stay at home.

The PM said difficulties were being faced in the evacuation of Pakistanis as the roads leading to airports are not safe, adding the government was in touch with friendly countries and the United Nations for the security of Pakistanis and for their early evacuation.

He said Pakistan believed that the Sudanese authorities would take steps to ensure the safety of Pakistanis.

On the instructions of the prime minister, the Secretary of Foreign Affairs met Sudan’s ambassador in Pakistan and also held a meeting with the Pakistani embassy in Sudan and discussed the current situation.

