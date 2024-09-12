PM Shehbaz Sharif promises to promote football

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif assuring all possible measures for the promotion of the football game in the country, announced that the government would soon unveil a comprehensive plan in this regard.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met Pakistan’s street child football team on Wednesday, which recently delivered an outstanding performance at a tournament in Norway.

The premier asked the authorities concerned to fully restore the departmental sports and present a report, according to a PM Office press release.

He said the fabulous performance of the street child football team manifested the fact that the Pakistani youth had the potential to prove their mettle globally if given ample opportunities.

The delegation comprised Captain Muhammad Adeel, top scorer Muhammad Kashif, team manager Syed Muhammad Awais, Executive Director of Muslim Hands Syed Javed Gillani, Director Global Operations Arsalan Nusrat, and Communication Director Muhammad Rehan Tahir.

Terming the players as the bright stars of Pakistan, Prime Minister Shehbaz said that the Pakistan Street Child Football Team was bringing fame to the country. He also lauded the role of Muslim Hands in promoting Pakistan Street Child Football.

The players thanked the prime minister for hosting them and acknowledging their achievement in the game.

The representatives of the Muslim Hands briefed the prime minister about the organisation’s contribution to promoting street football in the world including Pakistan.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Minister of State for Information Technology Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Chairman of PM Youth Program Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan, PM’s coordinators Romina Khurshid Alam and Badar Shehbaz, and senior officers also attended the meeting.