PM Shehbaz Sharif promotes 16 officers to BPS-22

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved the promotions of 16 officers to BPS-22 after he chaired a high-powered selection board meeting, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, those elevated to BPS-22 included officials from police, audit and accounts, secretariat and postal groups. Seven officials from the police service, two from audit and accounts, four from the secretariat and two from the postal group are promoted to grade 22.

The names of the officials promoted from the police group included Aftab Pathan, Mahmood Alam Khan, Moazzam Jah Ansari, Mohsin Hassan Butt, Salahuddin Khan, Dr. Sardar Ali Khan and Ali Amir Malik.

From the audit and accounts group, Erum Anjum Khan and Maqbool Gondal were promoted while Arshad Ali and Miss Khalida Gulnar from the postal group were also elevated to grade 22 after an approval from PM Shehbaz Sharif.

Furthermore, Waqar Ahmed, Muhammad Shakeel Malik, Mirza Naseer ud Din Mehmood, Taha Hussain and Hasnain Mehdi from the Secretariat group were elevated to BPS-22.

Other than the Centre the Punjab government on Wednesday ordered a big reshuffle in the provincial bureaucracy, changing 34 officials in several departments.

According to a notification, Director General Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Ahmed Aziz Tarar has been transferred and appointed as DG Archeology.

Lahore Commissioner Capt (r) Usman was given additional charge of DG LDA, the notification stated. Similarly, Asadullah Khan, serving as secretary of communications, was transferred and posted as secretary agriculture.

