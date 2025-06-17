PM pushes for linking Reko Diq with railway network

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed the relevant authorities to link the Reko Diq with the Pakistan railway line network by 2028 to meet the requirements of future transportation and cargo services.

Chairing a meeting regarding Pakistan Railways upgradation and linking Reko Diq with Railways network, the prime minister directed to form an inter-ministerial committee to look after the financing matters for the up-gradation and development of Pakistan Railways.

The committee will present recommendations with regard to the financing required for development of Pakistan Railways and its extension to Reko Diq.

During the meeting, the prime minister was briefed on the up-gradation of ML-1 and ML-3 railway and the overall development of Pakistan Railways to meet the requirements of future transportation and cargo services.

The prime minister noted that Pakistan Railways served as a backbone for the country’s economy and communication.

Pakistan Railways is a cheap, fast and environment friendly source of transportation,” the prime minister said adding that the mines and mineral sector of Balochistan will develop and new employment opportunities for the people of the area will also be created after linking railways with Reko Diq.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Minister for Maritime Affairs Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, Minister of State for Railways Bilal Azhar Kayani, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi and high government officials.