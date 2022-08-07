PM Shehbaz Sharif, Qatari Emir discuss bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday held a telephonic conversation with Emir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, ARY News reported.

The two leaders exchanged views on issues of mutual interest.

According to a press release issued by the Prime Minister’s office, Qatar and Pakistan enjoy close and cordial relations. Qatar is home to over 200,000 Pakistani diaspora that is playing a pivotal role in the development of Qatar and Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday thanked President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan for the announcement of investment in Pakistan.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, “Grateful to my brother His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan Mohamed Bin Zayed for the investment that the UAE is going to make in various sectors of Pakistan.”

