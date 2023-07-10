PM Shehbaz Sharif reiterates govt’s resolve to facilitate farmers

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has reiterated the government’s resolve to facilitate the farmers and said that relevant institutions will have to work together to trigger the second agriculture revolution in the country, ARY News reported.

Addressing a Seminar on Agriculture and Food Security, he said the Gulf Countries are ready to invest in Green Pakistan Initiative which will enhance our agriculture productivity and equip it with the latest technology.

He said the initiative to likely to attract investment to the tune of thirty to fifty billion dollars in the next four to five years. He said this will also provide job opportunities to four million people. He credited Army Chief General Asim Munir for envisioning this initiative. He was confident that our agriculture economy will revive in the next two years.

The Prime Minister assured to extend full facilitation to the farmers in order to bolster agri productivity.He said it is the responsibility of the government to provide conducive environment to the farmers through provision of quality seeds, pesticides and fertilizers. The farmers should also get due price of their crops.

He said the country witnessed record wheat production this year as the government enhanced the wheat support price. He expressed the confidence that the cotton crop will also see a major boost because of increase in its minimum support price.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan is spending four point five billion dollars on the import of edible oil. He said the country cannot afford this situation.