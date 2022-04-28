PM Shehbaz Sharif rejects fuel hike summary

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif, while rejecting the summary seeking an increase in fuel prices on Thursday said that the masses could not be punished for the incompetence and mistakes of the previous government.

According to details, Pm Shehbaz Sharif was given a big relief to the people before his departure from Saudi Arabia as he rejected the summary of the increase in the fuel prices

PM Sharif said that he could not punish the people for the incompetence and mistakes of the previous government nor could he impose more burden on the people who are already afflicted by inflation.

In this regard, Federal Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb said that PM Shehbaz Sharif has rejected the summary of the increase in petroleum prices and the fuel prices will remain unchanged for the first 15 days of May.

Read more: Miftah Ismail agrees with IMF to reduce fuel subsidies

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Imran Khan had accepted strict conditions for raising petroleum prices for loan from IMF and every possible effort was being made not to impose more burden on the people.

It may be recalled that even 15 days ago, PM Shehbaz Sharif had rejected the summary of the increase in prices of petroleum products and decided to maintain the prices.

Comments