PM Shehbaz Sharif rejects Imran Khan’s demand for immediate elections

ISLAMABAD: Rejecting the demand for immediate elections by PTI chairman Imran Khan, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif Thursday said that National Assembly (NA) will decide when to hold general elections in the country, ARY News reported.

Addressing the floor of the National Assembly, PM Shehbaz Sharif they will not take any dictation for holding general elections, adding that doors for talks are open for everyone.

“Ready to make committee, but won’t take dictation from anyone,” he added.

Commenting on the passage of the Election Amendment Bill, the premier said NA has laid the foundation of free and fair elections by passing this bill. Shehbaz held the previous government of PTI for ruining the country’s economy.

When my government is working to put the ill economy back on track, politics of protests again initiated like in 2014, PM Shehbaz Sharif said.

Earlier in the day, ousted prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan gave six-day ultimatum to the federal government to dissolve assemblies and announce fresh elections.

Addressing the participants of the ‘Azadi March’ at Jinnah Avenue, Imran Khan said the government tried every method to crush our march, they used teargas on peaceful protest, our homes were raided and privacy of the homes were violated.

Giving a deadline to the government to announce the date for fresh polls in the country, Imran Khan said, “he is giving a six-day ultimatum to the government to dissolve assemblies and announce general elections in June.”

