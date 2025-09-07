PM Shehbaz reviews energy projects amid flood crisis

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired an important session with Federal Minister for Petroleum, Ali Pervaiz Malik, to discuss the country’s energy projects, political landscape, and organisational matters, ARY News reported.

During the session, Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik presented a briefing on current energy projects and improvements.

The prime minister stressed the importance of continuous petroleum product supply across flood-affected areas and directed the improvement of surveillance mechanisms to ensure smooth distribution.

The two also discussed the current political situation and reflected on party affairs and future strategic planning.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif showed concern over the flood emergency in various parts of the country and repeated the government’s commitment to maintaining energy stability during the crisis.

The meeting came amid widespread flooding across Punjab and Sindh, which has disturbed infrastructure and posed logistical challenges for fuel transportation.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, addressing the Second Pakistan-China Business-to-Business (B2B) Investment Conference held in Beijing, acknowledged CPEC for helping Pakistan resolve the energy crisis within three years and uplifting key sectors like agriculture and industry, and fostering Pakistan-China friendship.

Shehbaz Sharif recalled President Xi Jinping’s visit to Islamabad in 2015 and established the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Under the CPEC project, Pakistan has received $33 billion in investment, with which the Orange Line train and other dam projects were established.

While addressing the ceremony, Shehbaz Sharif mentioned the event as “the most significant conference of his life.” The Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif indicated that, with China’s support, Pakistan is moving toward economic stability.

The Prime Minister is focused on enhancing country’s energy projects to take nation to the next level in this area.