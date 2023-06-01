PM Shehbaz Sharif says an individual using foul language against Institutions

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said that Imran Niazi could go to any extreme to distract attention from his culpability in the tragic events of May 9, ARY News reported.

Make no mistake about the evil intent behind Imran Niazi’s latest ploy to defame our law enforcement agencies & police. Yet again he is making misleading & baseless allegations of the “rights abuses” just to distract attention for his culpability in the tragic events of May 9. I… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) June 1, 2023

“Make no mistake about the evil intent behind Imran Niazi’s latest ploy to defame our law enforcement agencies and police. Yet again, he is making misleading and baseless allegations of the “rights abuses” just to distract attention for his culpability in the tragic events of May 9,” the prime minister said in a tweet.

“I am not surprised by his antics,” Prime Minister Shehbaz said.

He said that someone who could persistently use foul language against the state institutions, incite people to violence and attack the state symbols and military installations, and bring down martyrs’ monuments, was capable of going to any extreme.

The prime minister said that Imran Niazi presided over a disinformation apparatus that deployed fake news methodically to fool the people.

“Everything about him is hate, division and lie,” he remarked.

May 9 events

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan were arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers are agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest by PTI workers.