PM Shehbaz Sharif says govt to create four million jobs in next five years

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif said that four million jobs will be created in the next four to five years in addition there would be an investment of approximately 40 billion dollars, ARY News reported.

As per details, PM Shehbaz said the government aims to fetch investment of billions of dollars into Pakistan’s agriculture sector from the Gulf Cooperation Council countries under the supervision of the Special Investment Facilitation Council, for which the ground has been prepared.

In a Tweet, he said the GCC countries import food items and agriculture products to the tune of 40 billion dollar annually.

Shehbaz Sharif said at the National Seminar on Agriculture and Food Security held in Islamabad, he stressed the importance of revitalizing agriculture as a harbinger of the second Green Revolution.

He said we have all along heard about high-sounding and lofty visions but without hard work, perseverance and diligence, they have been good for nothing.

The Prime Minister said the second Green Revolution is about making agriculture the major driver of our economic growth, leading to food security that reinforces our national security.

He said the National Seminar on Agriculture and Food Security was not a routine event meant for churning of rhetoric, but it represented the beginning of a long overdue national effort for the economic revival of the country owned by all stakeholders.

The Prime Minister said the future holds the promise of departing from loans to building a resilient economy, which stands on its internal strengths and together, we will make it happen.