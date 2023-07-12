PM Shehbaz Sharif says govt’s tenure to end on Aug 14

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday announced that the tenure of the incumbent coalition government would end on Aug 14.

“I assure you that our government’s tenure will end on Aug 14 and elections will be announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan,” the PM said while addressing a ceremony in Islamabad.

He said whosoever forms the next government after the elections, top priority should be given to education to make this nation great.

PM Shehbaz Sharif was appreciative of the financial assistance extended by China, Saudi Arabia and the UAE during the difficult times. He however said we have to do introspection to put the country in the right direction.

Earlier it emerged that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leaders have ‘begun’ initial consultation for the caretaker prime minister.

Government sources say that the caretaker government will be handed over the reins of the government after the completion of the constitutional term of the assemblies.

Sources further said that the political parties have presented the names for the next caretaker PM and after consultation, the names will be brought to light.