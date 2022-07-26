PM Shehbaz Sharif says SC’s verdict hurt expectations for justice

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has asserted that the Supreme Court’s (SC) verdict on Punjab chief minister (CM) election had hurt the expectations of legal fraternity, petitioners, media and the public for justice, ARY News reported.

Taking to Twitter, the prime minister said that for sake of judiciary’s reputation and justice, the formation of a full court was essential to ensure that justice was not only done rather seemed to be done.

عدلیہ کی ساکھ کا تقاضا اور قرین انصاف یہی تھا کہ فل کورٹ تشکیل دیا جاتا تاکہ انصاف نہ صرف ہوتا بلکہ ہوتا ہوا نظر بھی آتا لیکن عدالتی فیصلے سے قانون دان برادری، سائیلین، میڈیا اورعوام کی حصول انصاف کے لئے توقعات کو دھچکا لگا ہے۔ https://t.co/rZncJpszpY — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) July 26, 2022

PM Shehbaz Sharif further said the constitution had trusted the state’s powers to parliament, executive and judiciary and had bound all the institutions to perform while observing their limits.

Vowing not to make any compromise on the supremacy of constitution as well as the parliament, the prime minister said that no institution could breach the jurisdiction of others.

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court today declared Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari’s ruling in the Punjab Chief Minister election “illegal” and ruled that Pervez Elahi will be the new CM of the province.

The apex court ordered the Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman to administer the oat to Elahi at 11:30pm. The SC also nullified all appointments made by ‘trustee CM’ Hamza Shahbaz.

