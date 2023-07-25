PM Shehbaz Sharif says ‘we staked our politics for state’s survival’

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said Pakistan successfully averted the threat of default and added no mater which government comes in power after elections, together, we will change the fate of this country.

He made these remarks during a ceremony regarding development projects in Dera Ismail Khan.

While addressing the audience, PM Shehbaz Sharif stated that through our day and night hard work, we will change the destiny of this country. Yesterday, a decision was made to increase electricity prices on the strict conditions of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He further mentioned that we had to go through negotiations and discussions with the IMF to sign the agreement, and conspiracies were also at their peak. The previous government broke the agreement after signing it, and we had to bear the consequences, he maintained.

If God forbid, the country defaults, my forehead would have been marked with shame, and my grave would have borne the inscription.

PM Shehbaz Sharif highlighted that when the coalition government took charge, the situation was difficult. During the course of our tenure, the largest and most devastating flood in history struck, affecting three crore (30 million) people across the country. The federal government distributed over 100 billion rupees to the affected families, younger Sharif said.

He stated that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman was ready to sacrifice the state for the sake of political showmanship, but our coalition government decided to sacrifice politics and save the state.

Shehbaz Sharif expressed that the Chairman of PTI could have empowered the youth if he wanted to. I served Punjab for ten years and provided jobs to millions of youth and distributed hundreds of thousands of laptops based on merit, he said.