PM Shehbaz Sharif seeks early report on closed power plants

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday directed the inquiry commission for the early submission of a report on the closed power projects, ARY News reported.

The prime minister issued these directives while chairing a meeting to review measures for the promotion of solar energy in the country,

During the meeting, the premier sought a detailed report on the amount received as fuel price adjustment through the electricity bills.

He also called for prioritizing Balochistan during the provision of solar systems in the country.

The prime minister said that solarization would not only reduce the import bill of costly fuel but also help generate low-cost and environment-friendly electricity.

The meeting was briefed in detail on the solar projects as an alternate to costly power projects.

GOVT FINALIZES SOLAR PANEL MANUFACTURING POLICY

It was told that the government would launch solarization projects of around 14000 megawatts within next few months. Out of these, the solar projects of around 9000 MW would be executed on priority.

Under the initiative, the solar systems would not only be provided on reduced prices but also be given tax incentives.

The prime minister also directed the authorities concerned to carry out comprehensive planning for early execution of the solar projects.

