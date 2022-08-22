PM Shehbaz Sharif seeks report on inflated electricity bills

ISLAMABAD: While taking notice of public complaints about inflated electricity bills, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed the authorities concerned to submit an urgent report and recommendations on the matter, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, the directives came during a meeting – chaired by the prime minister – to discuss the public complaints on the inflated bills

Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir, Special Assistant to PM Ahad Cheema and relevant senior officers attended the meeting. Speaking on the occasion, PM Shehbaz Sharif resolved not to sit idle until the public complaints were addressed.

“Khadim-e-Pakistan is answerable to his people for resolution of their grievances. I am committed to speaking truth to my people,” he remarked.

Earlier in August, following pressure from countrywide traders over the fixed tax regime, the federal government withdrew fixed tax on electricity bills for one year.

The development comes after successful negotiations between government team and traders. Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail and Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir Khan hold talks with the business community.

The traders across the country recorded their protest against the imposition of General Sales Tax (GST) on the current electricity bills.

The local traders in Karachi held a protest on M.A Jinnah Road against the general sales tax (GST) of Rs6,000 per month levied on electricity bills for retailers.

