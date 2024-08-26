PM Shehbaz Sharif seeks transfer plan of PWD projects to provinces

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has chaired a meeting to review the legal aspects and final procedures regarding the closing down of the Public Works Department.

During the meeting, the prime minister directed the authorities concerned to submit a final plan for the transfer of the ongoing projects under Pak PWD to the provinces and related departments at the earliest.

He gave these instructions, while chairing a review meeting regarding the dissolution of the Public Works Department in Lahore today.

PM Sharif said the financial package given to the outgoing employees due to the dissolution of Pak PWD is not for those staffers against whom corruption charges have been proved.

He further instructed that final proposals regarding the dissolution of Pak PWD should be submitted to the Cabinet.

The premier, however, directed to implement the age relaxation proposal to provide re-employment to hardworking and honest people with short tenure of Pak PWD service.

The meeting was given a detailed briefing regarding the final stages and legal aspects of Pak PWD’s dissolution.