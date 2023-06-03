PM Shehbaz Sharif seeks Turkish investment in Pakistan

ANKARA: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif Saturday invited Turkish businessmen to invest in Pakistan and establish strategic collaboration in sectors of energy, agriculture, information technology and construction, ARY News reported.

The Chief Executives of select Turkish business Groups called on the prime minister, during his visit to Turkiye, at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

During the meetings, the Prime Minister outlined the government’s vision to facilitate foreign direct investment and encouraged joint ventures.

Their exchanges spanned around expanding trade and investment ties to maximize mutual gains from available opportunities in Pakistan and to enhance cooperation in key sectors of the economy through direct presence of Turkish enterprises and via joint ventures with Pakistani counterparts.

The Prime Minister held separate meetings with leading Turkish companies that have already invested in Pakistan, including Anadolu Group, Arcelik, Zorlu, Albayrak, Limak, Dolsar, Turkish Contractors Association and Pak Yetirim.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister encouraged them to benefit from an investment-friendly environment and to expand their operations.

A considerable number of Turkish enterprises are already operating in Pakistan in various sectors and have contributed to the economic development of the country.

Nevertheless, there are excellent opportunities for cooperation and collaboration in the areas of energy; especially hydro and solar, housing and construction, infrastructure, tourism and transportation.