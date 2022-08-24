PM Shehbaz Sharif directs to accelerate relief efforts in flood-hit areas

DOHA: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the concerned authorities to expedite rescue and relief operations in flood-affected areas, considering the prediction of more rains in those areas, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, the prime minister – who is currently on a two-day official visit to Qatar – is monitoring the rescue and relief efforts in the country for relief of the flood-stricken people.

He directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and all the relevant ministries and departments to collaborate with one another as consecutive rain spells were deteriorating the flood-caused destructions.

The premier further said that as the flash floods had inflicted huge losses on the people, it was the nation’s responsibility to support their countrymen.

“The rehabilitation in the calamity-hit areas is a gigantic task. This is possible only through collective efforts,” he said, requesting the local and international charity organisations to extend their support for the rehabilitation of affected population.

At least 263 people were killed and over 700 were injured in Sindh as heavy rains and floods continued to wreak havoc in the province.

According to the data shared by Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sindh, over 32 people were killed in past 24 hours in different rain-related incidents across the province, with most deaths reported from the Larkana division.

