PM Shehbaz Sharif, son Hamza acquitted in money laundering case

LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore on Thursday acquitted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, his son Hamza Shahbaz and others in a money laundering case, ARY News reported.

Moreover, the court also acquitted Nusrat Shehbaz (wife), Javeria Ali (PM’s daughter), Muhammad Usman, Masroor Anwar, Shoaib Qamar, Qasim Qayyum, Rashid Karamat, Ali Ahmed and Nisar Ahmed.

However, the court issued a perpetual arrest warrant for PM Shehbaz’s daughter Rabia Imran.

The anti-graft watchdog had filed the reference against Shehbaz Sharif and others in August 2020. He was arrested by NAB after the Lahore High Court rejected his bail in the case on September 29.

An accountability court indicted the prime minister, Hamza, and others accused on November 11, 2020.

However, Hamza was released on bail in February 2021, whereas, PM Shehbaz was released in April 2021.

Earlier this month, a special court acquitted Suleman Shehbaz and other accused in money laundering case.

Special central court’s Judge Bakht Behzad announced the verdict on the acquittal petitions of Suleman Shehbaz and other accused.