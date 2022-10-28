PM Shehbaz Sharif strikes back at Zimbabwe president’s ‘Mr Bean’ jibe

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif gave a befitting reply to Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s “fake Mr Bean” meme.

The Craig Ervine-led side defeated Pakistan in the T20 World Cup by 1 run at the Perth Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Responded to Emmerson Mnangagwa’s tweet PM Shehbaz Sharif wrote: “We may not have the real Mr Bean, but we have real cricketing spirit .. and we Pakistanis have a funny habit of bouncing back.”

In a quote-retweet, the PM Shehbaz Sharif congratulated the Zimbabwean president by saying, “Mr President: Congratulations. Your team played really well today.”

We may not have the real Mr Bean, but we have real cricketing spirit .. and we Pakistanis have a funny habit of bouncing back 🙂 Mr President: Congratulations. Your team played really well today. 👏 https://t.co/oKhzEvU972 — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) October 27, 2022

The Zimbabwe president took a jibe at the Pakistani team as he tweeted, “What a win for Zimbabwe! Congratulations to the Chevrons. Next time, send the real Mr Bean…#PakvsZim.”

It all started when the Pakistani comedian Mohammad Asif, who is known as “Pakistani Mr. Bean” for his stark resemblance to British comedian Rowan Atkinson’s character, came to an event in the African country as the real one. The people thought him to be the real one but later realized they were tricked.

As Zimbabweans we wont forgive you…you once gave us that Fraud Pak Bean instead of Mr Bean Rowan ..we will settle the matter tommorow just pray the rains will save you…#ZIMVSPAK — Ngugi Chasura (@mhanduwe0718061) October 25, 2022

Twitter user Ngugu Chasura, commenting on a tweet by Pakistan Cricket Board, said his country will never forgive as they were sent the doppelganger instead of the real one.

He added, “We will settle the matter tomorrow just pray the rains will save you.”

Comments