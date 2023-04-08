PM Shehbaz Sharif summons federal cabinet meeting

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has summoned the federal cabinet meeting on April 2 pm tomorrow, ARY News reported on Saturday.

As per details, the meeting will discuss the legal matters and the situation after the Supreme Court verdict on the Punjab KP elections.

The federal cabinet will also validate the National Security Committee (NSC) decisions in the meeting.

The meeting will discuss President Arif Alvi’s rejection of the supreme court bill. The federal cabinet will also find out ways to accept this bill by a joint session of the national assembly.

Earlier today, President Arif Alvi returned to the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure), Bill 2023 limiting the chief justice’s suo motu powers in an individual capacity.

The president returned the bill for reconsideration to the parliment as per the provisions of the Article 75 of the Constitution days after it was sent to him for approval after it sailed through the National Assembly and Senate amid noisy protests by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) legislators.

The President said that he thought it fit and proper to return the Bill, in accordance with the Constitution, with the request for reconsideration in order to meet the scrutiny about its validity (if assailed in the Court of Law).

