PM Shehbaz Sharif summons federal cabinet meeting

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif summoned a meeting of the federal cabinet on Thursday at 4 pm, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to sources, the federal cabinet meeting will be chaired by PM Shehbaz Shairf in which Hajj Policy 2023 will be presented for approval.

The meeting participants will be briefed about the economic situation of the country, as well as the finance ministry will also brief on the progress in negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Earlier in the day, the Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) informed the Senate standing committee that the staff-level agreement will soon be inked with the IMF.

Governor central bank Jameel Ahmed attended the hearing of the Senate standing committee on finance, chaired by Senator Saleem Mandviwala.

“We have reached very near for an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF),” central bank governor told the standing committee’s session. “The issues are being finalized with the IMF,” he said.

“Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves will reach to 4.3 billion dollars by the next weekend, while the reserves will further enhance by June 30,” Governor SBP said.

“In the last one month foreign currency reserves were enhanced by 1.5 billion dollars,” he said.

Comments