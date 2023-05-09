PM Shehbaz Sharif summons federal cabinet meeting today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has summoned the federal cabinet meeting on May 10 at 6pm today, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, the cabinet meeting was summoned amid the current economic and political unrest in the country.

After Imran Khan’s arrest sparked protests across the country, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah issued a warning on Tuesday and said that the state will show zero tolerance for lawbreakers who are damaging public and private properties

Read more: Imran Khan arrested in Al-Qadir Trust Case

The PTI chief was taken into custody by Rangers personnel, who were acting on the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) warrant, from the premises of Islamabad High Court where the former premier had gone to seek bail in multiple cases registered against him.

In a statement, Inspector General of Police, (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan said that Imran Khan was arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust case, adding that the situation is under control.

Protests erupt in several cities

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced protests across the country following the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan.

The appeal was made from the official Twitter handle of the PTI.

Hundreds of PTI workers took to the streets in Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Quetta, Multan and other cities to record their protest against the arrest of former premier.

Police have arrested several PTI workers in Islamabad who have blocked the Kashmir highway.

In Karachi, both lanes of the Sharea Faisal were blocked after PTI MNAs and MPAs blocked the roads.