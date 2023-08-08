PM Shehbaz Sharif summons federal cabinet session

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has summoned an important session of the federal cabinet today, ARY News reported.

The federal cabinet will mull over the matters related to the dissolution of the assemblies besides reviewing the political and economic situation.

Yesterday, PM Shehbaz Sharif confirmed that he would write to President Dr Arif Alvi tomorrow (August 9) for dissolution of National Assembly (NA).

“After completing our tenure, I will write and send the advice to President Alvi to dissolve the assembly and then an interim government will take over,” the prime minister said while addressing a ceremony in Islamabad.

Incumbent National Assembly’s full tenure will end on August 12 and if it completes its stipulated time then elections will be held within 60 days. However, the Constitution states that the polls must be held within 90 days if the assembly is dissolved before the completion of its tenure.

It would be liable to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold polls within 90 days if the summary is moved to dissolve the lower house on August 9 (tomorrow).

However, the upcoming general elections in the country will likely be delayed as the Council of Common Interest (CCI) “unanimously” approved the 2023 census.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is now required to carry out fresh delimitation of constituencies.

Before dissolution of the assembly, the government and the opposition required to agree over the caretaker set up to fill the gap before the next general election and installation of elected new government.