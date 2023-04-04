PM Shehbaz Sharif summons meeting of coalition parties

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has summoned a meeting of the parliamentary leaders of the coalition parties, citing sources, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

PM Shehbaz Sharif summoned the meeting of parliamentary leaders of the coalition parties on Wednesday evening (today) at PM House. The participants of the upcoming meeting will hold consultation after the Supreme Court’s (SC) verdict in the election case.

Sources said that the coalition parties will mull over a strategy to highlight the government’s stance in the parliament.

SC verdict

The Supreme Court (SC) declared the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) March 22 order on Punjab elections null and void.

A three-member bench — comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar — announced the reserved verdict on the PTI’s petition challenging the Election Commission of Pakistan’s order postponing the elections in Punjab and KP

The Supreme Court declared the ECP’s order postponing the provincial assembly elections until October 8 as “unconstitutional” and ordered the government to release Rs21 billion funds for elections in Punjab by April 10.

The top court directed to conduct Punjab polls on May 14. The SC further directed the caretaker government in Punjab to assist the commission.

