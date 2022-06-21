PM Shehbaz Sharif summons NSC meeting tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has summoned an in-camera meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) on Wednesday, ARY News reported.



The NSC session will be held at 3:00 pm tomorrow (Wednesday)

The meeting will be attended by the services chiefs, intelligence officials and civilian leadership.

It is believed that the army chief and the DG ISI will brief the members of parliament about the progress so far made in the talks with outlawed TTP group.

On Monday, Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Javed Abbasi moved a motion in the National Assembly for summoning the PCNS in-camera session.

Earlier, PPP had mounted pressure on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to summon the meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) and an all-parties conference (APC) regarding the talks with the banned Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The coalition party of the Shahbaz-led federal government, PPP has strongly reacted to ongoing talks with the banned TTP without taking it into confidence.

Sources told ARY News that PPP expressed serious reservations over the secrecy on the progress of ongoing talks with the banned TTP. Following the PPP’s reservations, the pressure was mounted on PM Shehbaz Sharif to summon an NSC meeting and an APC for a briefing on TTP talks.

It should be noted here that the coalition parties of the PML-N-led government expressed concerns over the secrecy being adopted for holding talks with the banned outfit.

